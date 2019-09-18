AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:) Contrasting side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 88.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.