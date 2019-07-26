AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) Comparing side by side

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 9 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.20 60.30

In table 1 we can see AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.1% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.61% -0.41% 0% 0% 0% 1.14% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 9.14% 14.42% 18.7% 20.12% 0% 18.43%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.