AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) Comparing side by side

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.20
|60.30
In table 1 we can see AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.1% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.61%
|-0.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|9.14%
|14.42%
|18.7%
|20.12%
|0%
|18.43%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
Summary
Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
