AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 8 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 56.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.61% -0.41% 0% 0% 0% 1.14% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.