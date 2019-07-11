AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.14
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 56.27%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.61%
|-0.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|1.17%
|1.07%
|3.09%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.55%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
Summary
Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
