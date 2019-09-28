AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) Comparing side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 6.77%. Comparatively, 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.