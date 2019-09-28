AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) Comparing side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 6.77%. Comparatively, 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
