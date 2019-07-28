AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Comparing side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.61%
|-0.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|-1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.15%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Replay Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Replay Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.