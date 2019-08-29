AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 -73.58 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.