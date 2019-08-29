AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|9
|-73.58
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.7% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Ranpak Holdings Corp.
|-9.17%
|-30.13%
|-36.38%
|-34.99%
|0%
|-34.8%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Ranpak Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
