AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. has 1.85% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting AMCI Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The competitors have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.61% -0.41% 0% 0% 0% 1.14% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.