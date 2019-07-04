AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
AMCI Acquisition Corp. has 1.85% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.09%
|6.69%
|3.37%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting AMCI Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|8
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.79M
|57.92M
|281.10
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.42
The competitors have a potential upside of -45.87%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.61%
|-0.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
|Industry Average
|2.84%
|3.35%
|6.58%
|10.14%
|9.63%
|16.26%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s peers.
Dividends
AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
