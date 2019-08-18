AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) Comparing side by side

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.85% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has 2.99% stronger performance while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has -1.61% weaker performance.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.