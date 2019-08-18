AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) Comparing side by side

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.85% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has 2.99% stronger performance while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has -1.61% weaker performance.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
