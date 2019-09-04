AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.