AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.
