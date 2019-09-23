AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Comparing side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.82%
|-0.38%
|3.24%
|7.25%
|0%
|2.94%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
