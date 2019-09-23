AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Comparing side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.