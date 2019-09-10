AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Contrasting side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|6.56
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.5% of Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Akerna Corp.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.