AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Contrasting side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Akerna Corp. 12 6.56 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.5% of Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Akerna Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.