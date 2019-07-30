AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Reaches $54.06 After 7.00% Up Move; Capstone Financial Advisors Boosted By $953,700 Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holding

The stock of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.25% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 258,071 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual FareThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $3.07 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $57.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AMCX worth $214.97M more.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) stake by 23.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc acquired 12,716 shares as Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)’s stock rose 7.57%. The Capstone Financial Advisors Inc holds 66,563 shares with $5.00M value, up from 53,847 last quarter. Dunkin Brands Group Inc now has $6.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 122,484 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, up 1.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.93 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $111.34M for 6.90 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the shares of AMCX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The rating was upgraded by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 3 to “In-Line”.

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable televisionÂ’s brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, National Networks; and International and Other. It has a 7.24 P/E ratio. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

