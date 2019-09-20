AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of AMC Networks Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of AMC Networks Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.03% of all Entertainment – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AMC Networks Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Networks Inc. 0.00% 144.10% 8.20% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares AMC Networks Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Networks Inc. N/A 55 7.24 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

AMC Networks Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for AMC Networks Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Networks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 3.40 2.71

AMC Networks Inc. presently has an average target price of $53, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. The peers have a potential upside of 11.99%. Given AMC Networks Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AMC Networks Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AMC Networks Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMC Networks Inc. 1.66% -2.59% -9.37% -13.93% -11.34% -2.73% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year AMC Networks Inc. had bearish trend while AMC Networks Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

AMC Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, AMC Networks Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. AMC Networks Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMC Networks Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

AMC Networks Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMC Networks Inc.’s peers are 7.87% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

AMC Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AMC Networks Inc.’s rivals beat AMC Networks Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.