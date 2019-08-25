Amc Networks (AMCX) Valuation Declined While Shapiro Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $15.77 Billion; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Strategic Advisors Lifted Holding

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 43,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc. (AMCX) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 277,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.24 billion, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 449,542 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 3,100 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $1.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp. by 109,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.23M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,319 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB).

