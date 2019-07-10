Amc Networks (AMCX) Valuation Declined While Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Decreased Stake by $6.89 Million; As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Price Declined, Puzo Michael J Has Boosted Holding by $814,977

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 39.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 123,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 189,786 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, down from 312,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 236,865 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $253.17. About 470,089 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMC Networks: 2018 Strengthens The Bull – And Bear – Cases – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMC Networks Is Still Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Pick AMC Networks (AMCX) Stock? – Nasdaq” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMC Networks Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Networks to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 2.07% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.93 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $108.13M for 7.42 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. U S Invsts has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 9,556 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.93% or 16,119 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 9,761 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Principal Fincl Group stated it has 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 27,338 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment accumulated 82,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest reported 396,914 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). State Street stated it has 1.19M shares. Markston Int Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 375 shares. 23 are owned by Whittier Trust. Parkside Finance Natl Bank invested in 0.11% or 5,530 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 26,208 shares to 57,070 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 101,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,743 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares to 61,672 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,792 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Canadian Utilities Limitedâ€™s (TSE:CU) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OK’s BD’s Venovo stent – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.