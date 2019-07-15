Amc Networks (AMCX) Stock Declined While Wellington Management Group Llp Raised Position; Holowesko Partners LTD Holds Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 363,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 613,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.22. About 1.54M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 46.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 15,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,616 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 32,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 278,800 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Foundry Partners Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 24,058 shares. Heartland Advsr Incorporated holds 0.48% or 113,905 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 8,135 shares. Amer Intl Group Inc Inc accumulated 89,468 shares. The Texas-based Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.04% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 40,860 shares. Whittier Communications reported 23 shares stake. 58,711 were reported by Fuller & Thaler Asset. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 936,381 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.06% or 685,700 shares. Ftb Incorporated reported 218 shares stake. 22,365 are owned by Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Com. First Trust Advsr LP accumulated 41,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 464,550 shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 41,174 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $29.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 5.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,356 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 507,600 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 166,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Dumais Michael R sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M.