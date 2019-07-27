Amc Networks (AMCX) Stake Maintained by U S Global Investors Inc; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Trimmed by $371,300 Its Stake

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 55.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,499 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 15,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 412,508 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX)

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,916 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46 million, down from 71,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.94M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 98,561 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corp reported 89,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 28,990 shares. 6,499 were reported by Reliance Of Delaware. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 69,266 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Com owns 7,295 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0% or 75 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Stifel Corporation reported 43,928 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 130,924 shares. Sterling Lc reported 48,020 shares. Prudential invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Verition Fund Management Limited invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 47,369 shares in its portfolio.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A by 24,823 shares to 51,410 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 18,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,036 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMC Networks Inc. Completes Acquisition of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMC Networks: An Overlooked Original Content Provider – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AMC Networks Has Big Plans for Its Video-Streaming Services – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Beats on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Networks (AMCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13,120 shares to 32,664 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin And Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 171,691 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 180,549 shares or 4.7% of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital holds 0.18% or 10,984 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Inv stated it has 0.6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smithfield Tru Co reported 9,894 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc has 0.71% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Legal And General Public Limited Com holds 5.47M shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 22,162 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.74% or 56,590 shares. Uss Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.63 million shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,692 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1,820 shares. King Wealth stated it has 1.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Robecosam Ag owns 53,290 shares.