Amc Networks (AMCX) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Declined; Caxton Continues to Hold Stake in Alcentra Cap (ABDC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 88,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 159,749 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 248,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 341,300 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 74,130 shares traded or 42.84% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AMC Networks Posts Flattish Sales, 22% Earnings Growth – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMC Networks: Primed To Benefit In The Streaming Wars – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMC Networks Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMC Networks to Participate in Gabelli Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 10,000 shares to 16,950 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 186,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 926,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma reported 24,936 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Stifel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 43,928 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Communication Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Brown Brothers Harriman, New York-based fund reported 56 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 2,012 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Huntington National Bank stated it has 233 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 22,365 shares. Franklin Res holds 10,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates owns 187,746 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 3,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sageworth Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.03% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,574 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp invested in 44,783 shares.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Alcentra Capital Corporation – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABDC, NCI, NRE and MCRN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.