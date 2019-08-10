Amc Networks (AMCX) Share Value Declined While Shapiro Capital Management Decreased by $15.77 Billion Its Position; Sps Commerce (SPSC) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Increased Position by $2.37 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 294.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 22,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 29,949 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 7,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.91. About 67,032 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc. (AMCX) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 277,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.24 billion, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 371,009 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) by 347,300 shares to 2.64 million shares, valued at $38.93B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl B by 1.64M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.02% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 2,267 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 86,279 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital reported 7,375 shares. Cap Assoc New York, a New York-based fund reported 6,800 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Matarin Cap Lc reported 195,503 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 89,188 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bankshares, Ohio-based fund reported 1,475 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 50,482 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei reported 0% stake. Franklin Resources reported 10,110 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 5,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 47,185 were reported by Leuthold Group Ltd.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.60 million activity. Shares for $2.12M were sold by Frome James J. on Wednesday, February 13.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 106,500 shares to 229,909 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) by 171,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,248 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 3,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bbt Llc accumulated 2,762 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 19,015 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited holds 0% or 25,654 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 26,299 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 30,046 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% stake. 282,138 were reported by Northern. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 4,609 shares. Aperio Group Lc, a California-based fund reported 20,312 shares. Herald Mngmt Limited accumulated 50,000 shares. Stephens Ar owns 1,054 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

