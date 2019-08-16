Amc Networks (AMCX) Holding Maintained by Convergence Investment Partners Llc; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Upped Its Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $615,676

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 8,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 63,773 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 55,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 719,787 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 105.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 7,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 14,607 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $829,000, up from 7,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 88,833 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc holds 7,295 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Heartland Advsr Inc holds 0.48% or 113,905 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 3,700 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 115 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa invested in 29,337 shares. Alps holds 6,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). 22,225 are held by Bb&T Corporation. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 82,100 shares. Macquarie holds 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) or 30,800 shares. 375 were reported by Markston Intl Limited Liability Company. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,574 shares. 469,776 were accumulated by Natixis. Numerixs Invest Tech owns 2,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMC Networks (AMCX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMC Networks Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AMC Networks Has Big Plans for Its Video-Streaming Services – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Citizens Financial And More – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Networks to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,065 shares to 182,415 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,055 shares, and cut its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2.01 million shares. Albion Financial Grp Inc Ut holds 45,391 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 3.18 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank accumulated 0.08% or 6,638 shares. Lipe Dalton invested in 0.12% or 2,043 shares. Moreover, Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.29% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,976 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La has invested 1.74% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt LP owns 24,223 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt reported 2,772 shares. Goelzer Management accumulated 70,976 shares. 7,775 were accumulated by Pittenger And Anderson. Greenleaf invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Blackrock invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dupont Capital, a Delaware-based fund reported 29,903 shares. Illinois-based Cibc Bancshares Usa has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).