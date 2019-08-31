Amc Networks (AMCX) Holder S Muoio & Company Has Cut Its Position; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose, Savant Capital Has Raised Stake

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 65,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 333,221 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.60M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 30,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Glenmede Na stated it has 8,501 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 1,379 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc owns 38,930 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 500 shares stake. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Co has 12,350 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 4,041 shares. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware reported 0.06% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Bb&T Ltd Llc holds 5,660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0% or 70,407 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited has 0.03% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 4,142 shares to 1,917 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,868 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).