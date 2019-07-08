Amc Networks (AMCX) Holder Kbc Group Nv Lifted Position; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Decreased Its Wr Grace & Co (GRA) Stake by $9.68 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Wr Grace & Co (GRA) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 124,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 873,857 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.20M, down from 997,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Wr Grace & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.62. About 89,406 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 153.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 39,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,311 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 36,344 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.07 per share. GRA’s profit will be $76.29M for 17.24 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

