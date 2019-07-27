Amc Networks (AMCX) Holder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $1.22 Million; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Holder First Heartland Consultants Lowered Holding

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 21,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 60,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 412,508 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 40,400 shares to 20,700 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,800 shares, and cut its stake in Sohu Com Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTCS) by 76,006 shares to 88,437 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).