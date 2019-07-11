Amc Networks (AMCX) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lowered Stake by $1.46 Million as Market Value Declined; Manatuck Hill Partners Trimmed Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holding as Valuation Declined

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 26,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 52,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 146,550 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 397,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 394,142 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 791,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 70,451 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 2.07% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.93 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $107.39 million for 7.47 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 5,112 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 0% or 115,275 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 396,914 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 50,482 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 29,034 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba reported 0.17% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). 64,150 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc holds 130,924 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 130,338 are owned by Pinebridge Invests L P. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 9,965 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.03% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Systematic Fincl Management Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) or 562,056 shares. Quantbot LP holds 19,886 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 70,407 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 22.82M shares to 73.63 million shares, valued at $3.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 373,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $2.34M for 55.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,439 shares to 135,637 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.