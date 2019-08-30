Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined; Autodesk Com (ADSK) Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 356,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 949,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.93 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.61M shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 24,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 536,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, down from 560,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 1.76 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Plan 30-40 Cinemas in About 15 Cities Over Next Five Years; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 17/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Presenting at Conference May 23; 04/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND OF SAUDI ARABIA – DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT ENTERTAINMENT, AMC EXPECT TO OPEN 30-40 CINEMAS IN ABOUT 15 SAUDI CITIES OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s Development & Investment Entertainment Co Signs Agreement With AMC; 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Plan 50-100 Cinemas in About 25 Saudi Cities by 2030; 01/05/2018 – Celebrated Stage Productions ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time’ and ‘Frankenstein’ Added to National Theatre L; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.38B; 13/03/2018 – March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – First cinema in Saudi Arabia to open on April 18

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 2.16M shares to 14.87M shares, valued at $69.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 96,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 33,756 shares to 852,836 shares, valued at $25.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 386,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

