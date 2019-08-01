Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Market Valuation Declined While Mittleman Brothers Cut Its Stake; Ota Financial Group LP Boosted Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Position by $735,392

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 129,209 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 215,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 2.68M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 2.35 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 12, 2018, LINCOLN ZHANG GAVE NOTICE OF HIS RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 03/04/2018 – ZEN TECHNOLOGIES ORDER BOOK INCLUDES INR1.26B OF AMC PROJECTS; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT NAMES JOHN ZENG AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – AMC Theatres’ Advance Ticket Sales Records Getting Obliterated by AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS NAMES MAOJUN JOHN ZENG AS CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s IDFC in talks to sell AMC, broking units – Economic Times

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 864,774 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 12,450 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 238,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 35,781 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 11,067 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated invested in 32,532 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Swiss State Bank has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 89,541 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 870 shares stake. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 75,429 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 2.60M shares. Cooper Creek Prns Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% or 139,907 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). New York-based Mittleman Brothers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 26.95% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. AMC’s profit will be $25.97 million for 11.62 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.21 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.66% EPS growth.