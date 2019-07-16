AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Reaches $9.77 After 3.00% Up Move; 6 Analysts Bullish SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)

Among 8 analysts covering Segro (LON:SGRO), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Segro had 29 analyst reports since January 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, January 25 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 4 by Credit Suisse. The stock of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, January 21 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SGRO in report on Friday, March 1 with “Underweight” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 8 report. UBS maintained the shares of SGRO in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. See SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) latest ratings:

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.00% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 2.01 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 10.71% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 04/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND OF SAUDI ARABIA – UNIT WITH AMC EXPECTS TO OPEN 50-100 CINEMAS IN ABOUT 25 SAUDI ARABIAN CITIES BY 2030; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings,; 04/04/2018 – AMC CEO SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER LICENSED TO OPEN IN SAUDI ARABIA; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS WITH THIS INVESTMENT, DAI-ICHI LIFE WOULD APPOINT ONE NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD OF UNION AMC; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 22/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-BlackRock, India’s Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management lead race for IDFC AMC – Mint; 19/04/2018 – China Orient AMC plans $16 bln investment in soured debt in 2018The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.02B company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $10.06 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AMC worth $30.45M more.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMC Stubs A-List Is a Hit, but Not AMC Entertainment Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regal eyes AMC-like subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MoviePass Is Dead. Long Live…Regal Unlimited? – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Behind The Screen: Cinemark Vs. AMC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 195,427 shares. Amer Intl Group Incorporated invested in 33,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Sun Life Financial has 0.07% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation invested in 0.02% or 12,450 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0% or 22,415 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 27 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr. Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 77,127 shares stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 46,401 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management accumulated 498,955 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Numerixs Inv has invested 0.02% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 54,388 shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. AMC’s profit will be $24.93M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.21 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -119.83% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE:AMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment Hldgs had 11 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, January 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by M Partners on Friday, March 1. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 1. Barrington maintained AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rating on Friday, March 1. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by FBR Capital. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Buy”.