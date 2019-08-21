AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Reaches $11.36 After 8.00% Down Move; Jet Capital Investors LP Cut Its Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Position

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 486,459 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 12, 2018, LINCOLN ZHANG GAVE NOTICE OF HIS RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first commercial cinema in Saudi Arabia in 35 years; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinem; 19/03/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Bd Elects John Zeng as Chmn; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT NAMES JOHN ZENG AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy lrons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 30/04/2018 – Tony Award®-Winning Broadway Musical ‘Bandstand’ Will Dazzle Cinema Audiences Across the Country for a Two-Night Event This Su; 19/03/2018 – Hometown Source: AMC president Commissioner Morris addresses county officialsThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.18 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $10.45 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AMC worth $94.40 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 22,415 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 149,289 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) or 643,587 shares. Penn Management holds 1.07% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) or 622,644 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Ellington Mngmt Ltd Co holds 73,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 51,700 shares. Trexquant Lp reported 0.15% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Maverick Capital reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 1.04M shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc owns 66,217 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc has invested 0.02% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Among 6 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment has $23 highest and $1400 lowest target. $19.67’s average target is 73.15% above currents $11.36 stock price. AMC Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Imperial Capital. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rating on Friday, February 22. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $22 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by FBR Capital. Barrington maintained AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rating on Friday, March 1. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $22 target. M Partners maintained AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rating on Friday, March 1. M Partners has “Hold” rating and $17 target. FBR Capital maintained AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $18 target.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

