AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Reaches $11.31 After 3.00% Up Move; Quaker Capital Investments Lifted Range Res (RRC) Stake

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 996,605 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 20/03/2018 – AMC Theatres' Advance Ticket Sales Records Getting Obliterated by AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR; 06/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 13, 2018; 24/05/2018 – AMC Theatres CEO says company is "roaring hot," with more cinemas and blockbuster hits to come; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents 'American Dream: Detroit,' a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only; 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 12, 2018, LINCOLN ZHANG GAVE NOTICE OF HIS RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – AMC Expects to Open Its First Theater in Riyadh on April 18; 20/04/2018 – Saudis flock to "Black Panther" as first public cinema premieres; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 04/04/2018 – 'Boxcar Children – Surprise Island' Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased Range Res Corp (RRC) stake by 15.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quaker Capital Investments Llc acquired 274,932 shares as Range Res Corp (RRC)’s stock declined 36.99%. The Quaker Capital Investments Llc holds 2.04M shares with $22.92 million value, up from 1.76M last quarter. Range Res Corp now has $921.30 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.665. About 10.23 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 43,391 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,695 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc holds 0% or 17,128 shares. Millennium holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 66,217 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). The Illinois-based Castle Creek Arbitrage Limited Co has invested 0.08% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). New York-based Coatue Management Lc has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). American Intll Group holds 0% or 33,145 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 64,850 shares. 498,955 were reported by Fuller & Thaler Asset. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Ltd invested in 139,907 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.05% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Blair William & Co Il holds 0% or 20,880 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation has 0.02% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

Among 6 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment has $23 highest and $1300 lowest target. $18.17’s average target is 60.65% above currents $11.31 stock price. AMC Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1300 target in Friday, August 23 report. FBR Capital maintained AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $18 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, March 1.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Range Resources Corp has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $8.75’s average target is 138.74% above currents $3.665 stock price. Range Resources Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $11 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Jefferies downgraded Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) rating on Monday, July 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $700 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Susquehanna Intl Group Llp holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 805,268 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 322,824 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 38,117 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 19,700 shares. First Mercantile holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0% or 38,087 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Lc invested in 0% or 22,374 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Hbk Investments Lp reported 84,100 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 28,750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caymus Prns Ltd Partnership reported 1.36M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 22,744 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 0.33% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 415,033 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. Shares for $32,188 were bought by Scucchi Mark. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. 20,000 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D.