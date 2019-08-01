AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) EPS Estimated At $0.25; Rodgers Brothers Raised By $649,250 Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 60.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 6,125 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 16,275 shares with $1.73 million value, up from 10,150 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $116.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.01. About 6.60 million shares traded or 39.25% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 47.06% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. AMC’s profit would be $25.95 million giving it 11.83 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $-1.21 EPS previously, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -120.66% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 2.79M shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 01/05/2018 – AMC Health Names Jack McGovern Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia to launch first new cinema at private VIP event; 04/04/2018 – AMC SEES SAUDI LICENSE A `LUCRATIVE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-BlackRock, India’s Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management lead race for IDFC AMC – Mint; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy Irons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: NOT CONCERNED THAT EUROPE HAD A SOFT QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s IDFC in talks to sell AMC, broking units – Economic Times

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Com has invested 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested 0.1% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Ameritas holds 0% or 3,946 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 10 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 0% or 114 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 3,500 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 20,845 shares. Park Circle holds 0.05% or 4,500 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc owns 0.27% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 75,000 shares. Hsbc Pcl has 83,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Ma invested in 0% or 192,687 shares. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 0% or 20,037 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 6,196 shares. Luxor Capital Grp Inc Lp stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 0.24% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 12,000 shares.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Regal Unlimited Movie Subscriptions Are Here, and They’re a Better Bargain Than AMC Stubs A-List – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why AMC Entertainment Stock Jumped Friday – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AMC Call Options Red-Hot After Analyst Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AMC and Regal Put the Final Nail in MoviePass’ Coffin – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. AMC Entertainment had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. M Partners maintained the shares of AMC in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. Barrington maintained the shares of AMC in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. The insider Barker Ellen sold $145,203. CARP DANIEL A had sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53M on Friday, February 8. Whitaker Darla H had sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. On Wednesday, February 6 PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 7,000 shares. 9,270 shares were sold by Flessner Kyle M, worth $936,455. 33,371 shares were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY, worth $3.37 million on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.