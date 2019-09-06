AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is a company in the Movie Production Theaters industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.00% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.97% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.60% -0.40% Industry Average 2.39% 12.60% 3.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 46.93M 1.96B 33.43

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.83

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. As a group, Movie Production Theaters companies have a potential upside of 17.88%. Based on the data shown earlier the research analysts’ view is that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. 9.74% 27.62% -19.58% -16.22% -16.9% -3.66% Industry Average 5.85% 16.27% 0.00% 0.00% 14.52% 11.51%

For the past year AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 0.63 and 0.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.89. Competitively, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 8.67% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group Co., Ltd.