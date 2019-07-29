AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Catalina Lighting (CALA) Sentiment Is 1.67

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 47.06% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. AMC’s profit would be $25.94M giving it 11.12 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $-1.21 EPS previously, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -120.66% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 964,533 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 10.71% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 05/03/2018 – ‘GODSPEED – The Race Across America,’ Rides Into U.S. Cinemas For One Night on May 22; 22/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 04/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND OF SAUDI ARABIA – DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT ENTERTAINMENT, AMC EXPECT TO OPEN 30-40 CINEMAS IN ABOUT 15 SAUDI CITIES OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 30/03/2018 – iAPPROVEAPP Featured on AMC Network’s NewsWatch During Sexual Assault Awareness Month; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms AMC Entertainment’s L-T IDR at ‘B’; 01/05/2018 – Celebrated Stage Productions ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time’ and ‘Frankenstein’ Added to National Theatre L; 07/05/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 7.0C; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC

Catalina Lighting Inc (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 35 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 21 sold and reduced their equity positions in Catalina Lighting Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 21.70 million shares, up from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Catalina Lighting Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Among 6 analysts covering AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE:AMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment Hldgs had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barrington. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) earned “Hold” rating by M Partners on Friday, March 1. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Friday, February 22 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 0.13% stake. Arrowstreet L P has invested 0.05% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Zeke Ltd Liability accumulated 18,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 454,480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 238,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 77,649 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.09% or 32,000 shares. Moreover, Cooper Creek Prtn Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.71% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 262,900 were accumulated by Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Massachusetts Fin Services Communications Ma accumulated 0% or 192,687 shares. 1492 Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.73% stake. Rothschild Asset Management Us has 536,164 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 49,708 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.

Bvf Inc Il holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc owns 82,580 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 3.77 million shares. The Japan-based Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Adage Capital Partners Gp L.L.C., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 700,000 shares.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $161.28 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.