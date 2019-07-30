Amc Entertainment Holdings In (AMC) Stock Value Rose While Lapides Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Position in Rogers Communications (RCI) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 48.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 290,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57 million, down from 598,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 82,055 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entertainment Holdings In (AMC) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 31,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 294,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entertainment Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 1.46M shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 10.71% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 20/04/2018 – Saudis flock to “Black Panther” as first public cinema premieres; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 06/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc; 16/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Participate in May Investor Conference; 04/04/2018 – AMC, SAUDI INVESTMENT FUND ANNOUNCE THEATER PLANS IN STATEMENT; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms AMC Entertainment’s L-T IDR at ‘B’; 22/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Lot18 & AMC Launch Sales for New Female-Inspired “The Walking Dead” Wine Collection; 22/05/2018 – Lot18 & AMC Launch Sales for New Female-lnspired “The Walking Dead” Wine Collection; 01/05/2018 – AMC Health Names Jack McGovern Chief Financial Officer

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 39,240 shares to 186,500 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). The Maryland-based Park Circle has invested 0.05% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 83,254 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.11% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Cim Mangement holds 0.19% or 32,532 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 6,196 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). State Street reported 1.04M shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Creative Planning reported 43,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 1.31 million shares. Massachusetts Finance Ser Ma reported 192,687 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 31,000 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 238,409 shares. Moreover, Advisory Ntwk Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. AMC’s profit will be $25.95 million for 11.60 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.21 actual EPS reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.66% EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 59,894 shares to 779,028 shares, valued at $85.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 132,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).