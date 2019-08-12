AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) to pay $0.20 on Sep 23, 2019; Sensato Investors Trimmed By $1.83 Million Its Netease (NTES) Stake

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 23, 2019. (NYSE:AMC) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s current price of $12.18 translates into 1.64% yield. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 3.56M shares traded or 34.04% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 03/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – AMC Theatres’ Advance Ticket Sales Records Getting Obliterated by AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 22/05/2018 – Lot18 & AMC Launch Sales for New Female-Inspired “The Walking Dead” Wine Collection; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: POTENTIAL FOR U.S. SUMMER FILM SLATE IS `AMAZING’; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 08/03/2018 – Hometown Source: AMC President Susan Morris comments on budget forecast; 10/05/2018 – The Little Mermaid Swims Into AMC Theatres August 17, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AMC: ‘INFINITY WAR’ ADVANCE SALES OVER TRIPLE ‘BLACK PANTHER’; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s Development & Investment Entertainment Company Signs Agreement with AMC

Sensato Investors Llc decreased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 11.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sensato Investors Llc sold 7,600 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Sensato Investors Llc holds 56,100 shares with $13.55M value, down from 63,700 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $31.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $242.9. About 1.31 million shares traded or 89.33% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMC Entertainment +6% on strong Q2 traffic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why AMC Entertainment Stock Jumped Friday – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “2 interesting plot twists from AMC’s quarterly call – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML weighs in on AMC Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

Among 6 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. Barrington maintained AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rating on Friday, March 1. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of AMC in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 77,649 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Bancorporation Of Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 160,470 are owned by Concourse Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 83,254 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has 2.60 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 65,569 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Mgmt has invested 0.23% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 66,217 shares. Blackrock reported 3.61 million shares stake. 17,320 were accumulated by Castle Creek Arbitrage Lc. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Maverick Limited stated it has 0.07% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) or 129,701 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase Inc has $302 highest and $245 lowest target. $284.65’s average target is 17.19% above currents $242.9 stock price. NetEase Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by CLSA with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, February 22. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.

Sensato Investors Llc increased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 58,000 shares to 92,051 valued at $11.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) stake by 87,300 shares and now owns 130,329 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.