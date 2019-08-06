AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) to pay $0.20 on Sep 23, 2019; Bvf Boosted Its Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Stake

Bvf Inc increased Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) stake by 20.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bvf Inc acquired 235,042 shares as Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)’s stock declined 1.28%. The Bvf Inc holds 1.39M shares with $16.72 million value, up from 1.15 million last quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $251.42M valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 55,215 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 23, 2019. (NYSE:AMC) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s current price of $11.10 translates into 1.80% yield. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 2.82M shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 20/03/2018 – AMC Theatres’ Advance Ticket Sales Records Getting Obliterated by AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q Admissions Revenue $875M; 04/04/2018 – AMC CINEMAS WINS FIRST LICENSE FOR THEATERS IN SAUDI ARABIA; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas; 12/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 13, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc; 04/04/2018 – AMC Pact With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy lrons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 12, 2018, LINCOLN ZHANG GAVE NOTICE OF HIS RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 13, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC

Bvf Inc decreased Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) stake by 257,151 shares to 431,700 valued at $31.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) stake by 348,822 shares and now owns 3.80M shares. Vbi Vaccines Inc was reduced too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity. BVF PARTNERS L P/IL had sold 386,289 shares worth $4.13M.

Among 5 analysts covering Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Concert Pharma had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of CNCE in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Mizuho. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. SunTrust initiated Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $26 target. Mizuho maintained the shares of CNCE in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% or 16,900 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) or 43,157 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 389,291 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 24,110 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 12,965 shares. Prudential Inc invested in 130,826 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 20,255 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 27,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) or 3,949 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 43,531 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 104,195 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 9,000 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 28,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 30,743 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Millennium Management Lc holds 66,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Bridgeway Management Inc has invested 0.1% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Advisory Services Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 43,275 shares. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 355,340 shares. 1492 Capital Ltd Llc invested in 216,892 shares. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 1.04M shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.27% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 1.04M shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 13,308 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 22,785 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc reported 20,037 shares. Moreover, Castle Creek Arbitrage Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 17,320 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Imperial Capital. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, February 22. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by FBR Capital.