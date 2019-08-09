AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) to pay $0.20 on Sep 23, 2019; 0 Analysts Covering Sonoco Products Company (SON)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 23, 2019. (NYSE:AMC) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s current price of $12.01 translates into 1.67% yield. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 8.36M shares traded or 211.39% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 04/04/2018 – AMC CEO SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER LICENSED TO OPEN IN SAUDI ARABIA; 30/04/2018 – Foster Child’s Incredible True Story Offers Inspiration and Hope in ‘A Chance in the World,’ Coming to U.S. Cinemas May 30 Only; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 04/04/2018 – Global Chain AMC First to Enter Cinema Sector in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings,; 07/03/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. and March 13th Lead Plaintiff Deadline (AMC); 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 12, 2018, LINCOLN ZHANG GAVE NOTICE OF HIS RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING

Among 2 analysts covering Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonoco Products had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Goldman Sachs. See Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $59 Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 529,866 shares traded or 22.74% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL OF CONITEX SONOCO WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SONOCO’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees Transaction Closing 3Q 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold Sonoco Products Company shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc invested in 441,267 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 22,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru owns 0.12% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 12,765 shares. Green Square Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 21,719 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 8,315 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Finance Assocs has invested 0.27% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Fmr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 556,321 shares. Hillsdale Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Prudential Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 7,500 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 8,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1.51 million are held by Victory. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Archford Cap Strategies holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc reported 28 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pope Named Segment Vice President, Sonoco Plastics, Perimeter of Store – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sonoco Results Prove It’s Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco to Transition U.S. Defined Benefit Pension Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $5.92 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. It has a 19.66 P/E ratio. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Communications Il holds 20,880 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 0.03% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 129,701 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 89,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 66,217 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 176,424 shares stake. Pitcairn Com invested in 20,845 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 643,587 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 1.04 million shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 3,946 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 35,781 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 16,528 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 80,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 2.51M shares.

Among 6 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. M Partners maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barrington. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why AMC Entertainment Stock Jumped Friday – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.