Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 2 0.00 7.58M 0.21 13.74 American Public Education Inc. 25 -15.49 14.26M 1.33 24.92

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. American Public Education Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ambow Education Holding Ltd. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than American Public Education Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and American Public Education Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 340,628,229.90% 11.6% 3% American Public Education Inc. 57,453,666.40% 7% 6.1%

Liquidity

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, American Public Education Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. American Public Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of American Public Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 85% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of American Public Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambow Education Holding Ltd. -2.41% -24.13% -33.41% -52.83% -61.29% -47.88% American Public Education Inc. 2.9% 12.54% 1.44% 11.89% -25.29% 16.02%

For the past year Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has -47.88% weaker performance while American Public Education Inc. has 16.02% stronger performance.

Summary

American Public Education Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs. This division operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its Web-based applications to allow students access to tutoring services. Its educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instruction for K-12 level students. The Better Jobs division offers career enhancement services that facilitate post-secondary students obtaining employment. This division provides students with hands-on training for professional skills, including case studies, job environment simulation, and specific technical skills; and soft skills training, including courses on time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 39 centers and schools, including 9 tutoring centers, 3 K-12 schools, 8 career enhancement centers, 18 training offices, and 1 career enhancement campus. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.