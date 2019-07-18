Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) and Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) and Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Education & Training Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A 0.31 14.24 Wah Fu Education Group Limited 3 2.82 N/A 0.21 18.31

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Wah Fu Education Group Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ambow Education Holding Ltd. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Wah Fu Education Group Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 0.00% 20.1% 4.8% Wah Fu Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and Wah Fu Education Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 0%. About 85% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 3.95% -16.45% -29.05% -11.13% 39.69% -17.68% Wah Fu Education Group Limited -2.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% -4.88%

For the past year Ambow Education Holding Ltd. was more bearish than Wah Fu Education Group Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ambow Education Holding Ltd. beats Wah Fu Education Group Limited.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs. This division operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its Web-based applications to allow students access to tutoring services. Its educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instruction for K-12 level students. The Better Jobs division offers career enhancement services that facilitate post-secondary students obtaining employment. This division provides students with hands-on training for professional skills, including case studies, job environment simulation, and specific technical skills; and soft skills training, including courses on time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 39 centers and schools, including 9 tutoring centers, 3 K-12 schools, 8 career enhancement centers, 18 training offices, and 1 career enhancement campus. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.