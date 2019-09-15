Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) and GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) Comparison side by side

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) and GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.21 13.74 GP Strategies Corporation 14 0.41 N/A 0.45 35.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and GP Strategies Corporation. GP Strategies Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ambow Education Holding Ltd. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3% GP Strategies Corporation 0.00% 4% 1.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor GP Strategies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. GP Strategies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and GP Strategies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 GP Strategies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

GP Strategies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $19.25 average target price and a 45.39% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and GP Strategies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 88.2%. About 85% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, GP Strategies Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambow Education Holding Ltd. -2.41% -24.13% -33.41% -52.83% -61.29% -47.88% GP Strategies Corporation -1.98% 1.73% 26.03% 5.73% -13.46% 25.93%

For the past year Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has -47.88% weaker performance while GP Strategies Corporation has 25.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors GP Strategies Corporation beats Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs. This division operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its Web-based applications to allow students access to tutoring services. Its educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instruction for K-12 level students. The Better Jobs division offers career enhancement services that facilitate post-secondary students obtaining employment. This division provides students with hands-on training for professional skills, including case studies, job environment simulation, and specific technical skills; and soft skills training, including courses on time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 39 centers and schools, including 9 tutoring centers, 3 K-12 schools, 8 career enhancement centers, 18 training offices, and 1 career enhancement campus. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, such as lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries, as well as provides customer relationship assessment on marketing strategy and connects with their customers. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as the government agencies; and enterprise resource planning product training services. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.