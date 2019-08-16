Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Stock Value Rose While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Increased Its Holding; General American Investors (GAM) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Upped Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 37,091 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 501,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 34.08M shares traded or 32.72% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Park Avenue Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 7,614 shares. 6,102 were accumulated by Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 144,005 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 2,500 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc holds 1.12% or 108,405 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr invested 2.05% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Shaker Financial Serv Lc invested in 81,392 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 11,575 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charter stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Pnc Finance Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Round Table Svcs Limited Com has invested 0.08% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 8,100 shares. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 646,822 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 57,584 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $88.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aia Group Ltd (AAIGF) by 63,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa (Adr).