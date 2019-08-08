Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Stake Maintained by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc; Jcsd Capital Upped Synovus Financial (SNV) Position by $4.90 Million as Stock Price Rose

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 1.57 million shares traded or 8.45% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 501,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 27.35 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,800 shares to 266,144 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 121,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,349 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianz Se by 2,057 shares to 7,691 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holding Ag (Adr) (RHHBY) by 209,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

