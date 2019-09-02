Ambev Sa (ABEV) Valuation Rose While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowered Holding; As United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) Share Price Declined, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Lowered by $1.63 Million Its Stake

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 28.07M shares traded or 10.10% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 108,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 633,181 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, down from 741,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 199,484 shares traded or 21.83% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 53,171 shares to 502,495 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,484 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.46 million for 19.53 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $687,242 activity. $13,730 worth of stock was bought by Whittemore Kent G on Friday, May 31. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Maroney Patrick bought $35,250. 1,702 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $19,964 were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F. 2,000 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $22,155 were bought by MARTZ BRAD. St John Scott bought $50,216 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, August 9. $343,250 worth of stock was bought by POITEVINT ALEC II on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 391,362 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 8,089 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 657 shares. Citadel Advisors reported 43,874 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 39,186 shares. 21,411 were accumulated by Comerica Bankshares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 16,819 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0% or 1.38 million shares. Pitcairn reported 0.03% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 4,278 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 86,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Llc reported 15,707 shares. Citigroup reported 14,921 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 10,446 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 33,155 shares.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Launches New Company with A- Rating from A.M. Best – Business Wire” on September 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” with publication date: July 28, 2014.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares to 84,603 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 8,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,188 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).