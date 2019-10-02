Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stock Price Rose While Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Upped by $5.41 Million Its Position; Integrys Wealth Advisors Increases Holding in 3M Co (MMM)

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $155.65. About 2.87 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 25.90 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.99 million, up from 24.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 20.58 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video)

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 32,117 shares to 199,752 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,524 shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability has 1.67% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thompson Management Inc reported 0.12% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.33% or 737,623 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weiss Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Indiana-based First Merchants Corp has invested 0.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kanawha Capital Management Ltd reported 62,713 shares stake. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,612 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 2,767 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 17,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Curbstone Finance Mgmt reported 9,056 shares stake. 361,437 were reported by Axa. Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 7,225 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wills Finance Grp holds 9,669 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio.