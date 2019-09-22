Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stake Upped by Harding Loevner Lp; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Cut Stake

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 3.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The hedge fund held 132.28M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617.76M, up from 129.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 24.58 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 10,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 16,916 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 27,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 14.54M shares traded or 119.50% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 74,711 shares to 5.18 million shares, valued at $130.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Gabelli Equity Tr Inc (GAB).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.21 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

