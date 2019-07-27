Ambev Sa (ABEV) Shareholder Glovista Investments Has Upped Position; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Cut Its Stake

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 21.47M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 66.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 2.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.16 million, down from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13,348 shares to 543,768 shares, valued at $155.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 13,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody State Bank Division has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.47% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Soroban Ptnrs LP reported 2.50M shares. Whitnell & invested 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fulton Bankshares Na holds 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 46,278 shares. 46,187 were reported by Fiera. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 55,454 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 290,838 shares. Guardian Investment stated it has 0.7% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 20,379 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.67% or 31,779 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 103 shares.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 18.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 206,061 shares to 109,787 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 201,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,719 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).