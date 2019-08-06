Ambev Sa (ABEV) Shareholder Glovista Investments Has Raised Stake; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Raised Its Position by $1.31 Million as Market Value Rose

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 9.47M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 27,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 231,466 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18M, up from 204,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 4.41 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Owes California Bankers $97 Million for Rest Breaks; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – CAI to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 100,752 shares to 546,040 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 18,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,049 shares, and cut its stake in Etfis Ser Tr I.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,172 shares to 81,127 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 84,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,371 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).