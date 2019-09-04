Ambev Sa (ABEV) Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Continental Resources (CLR) Holding Maintained by Sir Capital Management Lp

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 45.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 36,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 118,374 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 81,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 1.07 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 11.37M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $39,880 was bought by McNabb John T II.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $760.86M for 22.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

