Ambev Sa (ABEV) Position Held by Zeke Capital Advisors Llc; Ratan Capital Management LP Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $35.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1803.66. About 2.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 121,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The hedge fund held 950,734 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 829,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 6.91 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift

Ratan Capital Management Lp, which manages about $733.12 million and $450.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic N V by 22,766 shares to 55,773 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kdi Prtn Limited Company owns 2.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,189 shares. E&G Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 1,111 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns LP accumulated 2,382 shares. Concourse Ltd Company invested in 8.32% or 4,557 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Com owns 3,266 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Winslow Mgmt Limited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 644,823 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability has 3.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,990 shares. 68,986 are held by Westpac. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harding Loevner LP holds 1.18% or 135,814 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 3,500 shares. 79,101 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com. Howard Cap Mgmt stated it has 4.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlson Mgmt invested in 0.33% or 721 shares. Westwood Management Corp Il reported 41,143 shares.

