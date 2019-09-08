Ambev Sa (ABEV) Market Value Rose While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreased Position; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Value Rose While Dsc Advisors LP Decreased by $1.28 Million Its Holding

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 17.17 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.74M shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $770.51M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 151,285 shares to 459,876 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.41 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

