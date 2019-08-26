Ambev Sa (ABEV) Market Value Rose While Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Lifted Holding by $896,000; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Northeast Financial Consultants Has Decreased by $934,072 Its Holding

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 224,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.365. About 14.94 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 10.20 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco -7.3% amid short current-quarter guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,697 shares to 45,665 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (NYSE:BXMT) by 99,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt holds 2,509 shares. Notis holds 0.83% or 31,910 shares. S&Co stated it has 211,992 shares. Camarda Fin Ltd Liability reported 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greenwood Gearhart Inc invested in 196,101 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,404 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 81,484 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Management reported 39,007 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt LP invested in 0.32% or 22,500 shares. Chatham Capital Group Inc reported 215,961 shares. Neumann Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 18,487 shares. Maryland Capital reported 87,456 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Aimz Investment Limited Liability Com reported 81,926 shares. Cincinnati Financial holds 2.38M shares. Garde Capital accumulated 12,432 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.